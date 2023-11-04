Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 123.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 96.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

TXT stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

