Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

