Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

