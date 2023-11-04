1,796 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.