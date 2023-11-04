14,186 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $786,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 93.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122,913 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55,715.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 178,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 316.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,933,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,473 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

