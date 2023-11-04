Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 1.9 %

COTY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.