Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

