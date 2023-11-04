Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 263 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 3.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $249.50 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.