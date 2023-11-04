Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

