Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $158.95 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day moving average of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

