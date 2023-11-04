7,762 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 366.3% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 435,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 341,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 503.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 190,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

