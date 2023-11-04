Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Novanta by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Novanta by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.