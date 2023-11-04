Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.47.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.94. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

