Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arhaus worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

