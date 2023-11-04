Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $384.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other LSI Industries news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $50,210.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,442.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $71,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,020 shares of company stock valued at $949,419. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

