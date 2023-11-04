Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $568,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 614,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.23. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

