Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CECO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Further Reading

