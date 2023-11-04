Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

