Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 334,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,490 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 247.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

