Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 729 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 631,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 2.7 %

CSIQ opened at $21.64 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.