Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $395.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

