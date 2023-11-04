Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

STNG opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

