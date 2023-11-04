Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.