Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Position Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

TITN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $596.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.70. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

