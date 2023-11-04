Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $329,936.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

