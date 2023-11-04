DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DHT by 114.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 1,387,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 1,060.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 1,383,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHT by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 1,147,847 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DHT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,059,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after buying an additional 1,044,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

