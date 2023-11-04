Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 24.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Calix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

