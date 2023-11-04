Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $964,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,239,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 914,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,633,000 after acquiring an additional 495,784 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

