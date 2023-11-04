New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

