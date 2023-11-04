New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.62.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $113.76 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

