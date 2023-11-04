Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,993,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,416,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $150.76 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

