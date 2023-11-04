Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.