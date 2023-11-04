Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 603.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

