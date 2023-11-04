Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

APH stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

