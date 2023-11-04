abrdn plc Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.