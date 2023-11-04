IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,658,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,978 shares.The stock last traded at $185.31 and had previously closed at $180.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

