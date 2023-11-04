Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 79,755 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 230.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.