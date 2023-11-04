Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $75.00 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.