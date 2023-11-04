Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,046 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Paramount Global Stock Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.76 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

