HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $487.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.70.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

