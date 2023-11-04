McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

