Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 427 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

