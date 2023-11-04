The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $436,037 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

