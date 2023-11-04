Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC opened at $193.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

