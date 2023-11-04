Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.