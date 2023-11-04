HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Nucor by 1,118.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 22.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.