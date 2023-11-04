Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560,045 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sanofi worth $117,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

