Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,614,489 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $111,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 46.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

