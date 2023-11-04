U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $452.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

