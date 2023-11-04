Sandy Spring Bank Sells 60,883 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,050,000 after purchasing an additional 588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

